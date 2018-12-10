DOUGALS GEORGE SKILLING



Douglas George Skilling passed away peacefully at the Mindemoya Hospital on Saturday, December 1, 2018 at the age of 77. He will be sadly missed by his children Stephanie, Karen and Craig (Elizabeth), by his brother John and his sister Marion; by grandchildren Sarah, Kayla, Davin, Nick, Aiden and Kaitlin; by great-grandchildren Braiden, Mason and Sophie; by nieces Jennifer, Kari-Ann, and Carly and by nephew Jackson. Born and raised in Sudbury, Ontario, Doug was a successful real estate broker in the city until the mid-80’s when he made a move to London, Ontario to try his hand as a restauranteur. Doug owned and operated the Casey’s Roadhouse in downtown London for several years. Always one to go-for-broke, Doug made and lost a monetary fortune a few times. In the mid-90’s, Doug lost his sense of balance and was later diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder related to Parkinson’s. It was shortly thereafter that he moved to Manitoulin Island and, ultimately to M’Chigeeng First Nation, where he was able to live independently in his trailer, where he was helped along by the wonderful people there. In an effort to remain mobile on the Island, Doug became an avid hitch-hiker. He was extremely grateful to and loved meeting everyone who offered him a ride. Also grateful to those who didn’t run him over. Doug loved watching news, sports, and his beloved dogs that ran in and out of his usually open door. Doug’s true passion however was good food and eating well. He was a great cook. Shocked to discover one day how much perfectly good food is being tossed away into those big garbage bins behind grocery stores, Doug began his tenure as a dumpster diver. His effort not only supplied himself and his friends with free good food it also landed him an interview on CBC’s Morning North with Marcus Schwabe, who Doug listened to every morning. Born without all the usual filters, Doug was constantly challenging the status quo. A real-life mixed box of chocolates Forest Gump, Doug’s long run to remain independent was sadly cut short falling through cracks in the long-term care system. Heartfelt thanks to many special people who helped Doug along the way. Special thanks to the staff at the Mindemoya Hospital. No service is planned at this time. A remembrance of his life will happen come spring. Those wishing to make a donation on his behalf can do so toward the Wikwemkoong not-for-profit Nursing Home or a local Pet Save.

