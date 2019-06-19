Dougal Campbell passed away with his family by his side on Thursday, June 13, 2019 in his 63rd year. Beloved husband of Marilyn Blackburn and dear stepfather of Christopher and Eric. Dougal will be sadly missed by his brothers Brad (Judy) and Arran (Carolyn), his sister Wendy (Kirk) Strain, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by his first wife Sherron Clarke and his parents Dougal and Joan (Purvis) Campbell. Dougal was an avid reader, absorbing as much as he could, and also liked baseball and hockey. He was very well known for his practical jokes and it was always his willingness to “discuss” any subject. At Dougal’s request, there will be no visitation or funeral service. Cremation has taken place. A graveside memorial and a celebration of life to be held at a future date. Memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Royal Canadian Legion #514 Poppy Fund as expressions of sympathy, and may be made through www.simpsonfuneralhome.ca.