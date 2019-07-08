DOTTIE (WILLIAMSON) WATSON

February 28, 1924 – July 5, 2019

Dottie (Williamson) Watson, born on the Williamson farm in Mindemoya on February 28, 1924, died peacefully on July 5, 2019. Dear wife of 75 years to Samuel Andrew Watson (predeceased 2019). Mother to Robert (Sharon), Janice (Hal) Love, Larry (Laura) and Marilyn predeceased. Grandmother to Rob, Sara, Mary Lynn, Johanna, Trevor, Kyle, Erin, Curtis and Kait. Great-grandmother to Lucas, Sophie, Sydney, Charlotte, Avett, Edie, Ethan, Kyle, Ashton, Landon, Brinley, Samara, Emery, Anders, Maeve, Lennon and Joni. Dear sister of Lenore (Bob-predeceased) McConnell and Dale (Dick-predeceased) DeMan. Predeceased by siblings Floyd, Crystal, Ilene (Orie Seeley, Bill McMullen), Harold (Sally), Marian (Bill Curran), Margaret (Jack Carrick), Reid (Nellie), Peter and Rodney (infant). Dottie will be missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. Family and friends gathered at Sandfield School House on Monday, July 8, 2019, visitation from 9 am to 11 am, funeral service was at 11 am with Rev. Martin Garniss officiating. Burial at Hilly Grove Cemetery. Donations to Fairview United Church or the Sandfield Merry Makers. Island Funeral Home.