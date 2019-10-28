DOROTHY WISSON

(NEE COLLINS)

Dorothy Wisson (nee Collins) passed peacefully at home with her family by her side on October 20, 2019 in her 95th year. Beloved wife of the late Lorne (Spike) and companion to the late Orest Nayda. Loving mother of Beverley (Laurie) Rawn, the late Graham, Sheldon (Linda), Bryan (Sandra) and step-mother to Lorna Finch. Grandmother of many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and great-great-great grandchildren. Dorothy will be sadly missed by her sister Pearl Smith and many other nieces, nephews, friends and church family. The family received friends at the Thorpe Brothers’ Funeral Home & Chapel, 96 West St., on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 7 pm to 9 pm. Visitation took place at The Salvation Army Brantford Community Church, 33 Diana Ave., on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 12 pm until time of service at 1 pm. Cremation to follow. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Salvation Army would be appreciated by the family. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.thorpebrothersfh.com, 519-759-2211.