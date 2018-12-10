DOROTHY (WILDA ) WRIGHT

July 3, 1929 – December 4, 2018

Dorothy (Wilda) Wright passed away peacefully at the Mindemoya Hospital on Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Jack E. Wright, predeceased January 27, 2007. Wilda was born in Gore Bay, the daughter of the late William Atkinson and Dorothy Langman, stepfather Ivan Bailey. Loving mother of Douglas (Mary) Wright, Glen (Marilyn predeceased) Wright and Pat (Alan) Varey. Loving and proud grandmother to seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Wilda had two sisters, Vera Atkinson and Darlene Bailey. Cremation and burial to follow at the Burpee Mills Cemetery. To my beloved friends and family, my prayer for you.

“MAKE TODAY COUNT”

We must always remember that each day from God is a gift.

The past is gone and regret is futile.

Tomorrow is not a promise to us, so all of our plans may be for nought.

But we have today.

Let us resolve to live freely, love much and trust in the Lord.

