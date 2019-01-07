

In loving memory of Doris Schwar (nee Grimberger) who passed away on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at the Manitouln Health Center at the age of 75. Beloved wife of Donald Brisebois of Little Current. Sadly missed by sons Peter Schwar of Montreal and Richard Schwar (Dawn) of Hanmer, and stepdaughters Tracy Hellberg (Jorma) of Lively and Laurie Brisebois of Sudbury. Cherished grandmother of 9 grandchildren. Dear sister of Brigit Grimberger of Toronto and aunt to Pam Haight (Adam) and their children. Friends gathered at the Jackson & Barnard Funeral Home, 233 Larch Street, Sudbury on Friday, January 4, 2018 from 4 pm – 8pm. The family respectfully decline flowers but if desired donations to the Neurofibromatosis Society of Ontario or the Manitouln Health Center would be greatly appreciated.

- Advertisement -