Dorine Claudia Bridget Currey (Babe) went peacefully home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 31, 2020 at the age of 98. Loving wife of the late Rev. John Ellis Currey. Devoted mother of Christopher and the late Jane Ann. Daughter of the late Ethel Maude (nee Ainslie) Morden and the late John Richard Morden. Daughter-in-law of the late Judge Brock and late Dorothy (nee Pollock) Currey. Sister of the late Richard (Duffy), late Chester, late Bernice Bois, late Grant (Doc), late Verna Geare and late Ross (Bud). Sister-in-law of the late Ruth Morden, late Myrtle Morden, late Aldemar Bois, late Patricia Morden, late Joe Geare and late Valerie Morden. She will be fondly remembered for her kind and gentle ways by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and many dear friends. Dorine lived a very full and active life marrying John in 1943. She worked for Air Canada for 25 years and travelled extensively. She volunteered with Telecare and then for VON at the Sault Area Hospital doing visitations until 2019. She also did other volunteer work and led an active church life attending St. Andrews United Church. She also participated in several bible studies over the years and most recently at St. Peters. A celebration of Babe’s life will be held at a later date. Memorial contribution to ARCH or the Salvation Army would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur Funeral Home – Barton & Kiteley Chapel (492 Wellington St. E. – 705-759-2522). Please visit Arthur Funeral Home website obituaries to leave memories and condolences as a keepsake for the family.