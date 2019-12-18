Doreen Dewar acclaimed as RDSB chair

SUDBURY – At the organizational meeting for Rainbow District School Board held on Tuesday, December 10, Trustee Doreen Dewar was acclaimed chair of the board for another term and Trustee Dena Morrison was acclaimed vice-chair of the board for another term. Membership on board standing committees was also approved.

Doreen Dewar is the longest serving trustee on the Board with over 31 years’ experience, including nine years on the Sudbury Board of Education.

“I enjoy working with trustees, staff, parents/guardians, community partners and, most importantly, students who bring us all tremendous pride and make my role immensely rewarding,” said Chair Dewar.

“There have been many changes in education over the years which have led to good outcomes for teaching and learning, including the renewal of schools,” she included. “Our priority remains student achievement and well-being, not only academic excellence, but also the physical, mental, social and emotional well-being of students, which are fundamental to student success.”

She added: “Rainbow District School Board brings learning to life, enabling students to fulfill their aspirations and I welcome the opportunity to contribute to this important mission. Reaching minds and touching hearts will continue to be the cornerstone of everything that we do in Rainbow Schools.”

Dena Morrison has been a trustee since 1998. She has served as vice-chair of the board for the past eight years and continues in that role. She also served as vice-chair in 2003. From 2004 to 2008, she served as chair of the board.

Manitoulin trustee Margaret Stringer will sit on the Audit Committee, First Nation Advisory Committee, Labour Relations Committee, Special Education Advisory Committee (SEAC) and Strategic Planning Committee while First Nations trustee Linda Debassige will hold a position on the Equity and Inclusive Education Committee, First Nation Advisory Committee and Strategic Planning Committee.