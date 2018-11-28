Don’t let thieves ruin your holidays!

OPP have investigated a number of incidents where thieves have been going into unlocked vehicles, and stealing articles such as: wallets, credit cards, cash, cheques and bank cards. The suspects then attend businesses and make purchases with these stolen items.

Police would like to remind the public that a professional thief can steal your vehicle in just 30 seconds – without the key. Same applies to your home; by leaving an unlocked door or an open window, it’s an invitation to thieves.

LOCK IT OR LOSE IT is a proactive crime prevention program to encourage drivers to take a few simple precautions that will protect your vehicle and contents from theft.

Keep valuables out of sight. If you have to leave them in the vehicle, put them in the trunk before you park at your final destination;

Always park your vehicle in a well-lit area;

Never leave your vehicle unattended while it is running;

Lock your doors at all times

Thieves will often target easy to carry items so that it doesn’t impede with their movement. All suspicious activity needs to be reported to police. Try to obtain as much information as possible while assuring your safety, and do not interfere with the crime scene.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at to www.sudburycrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

Inspector Baldo Nuccio, Detachment Commander of the Manitoulin OPP would like to remind the public,” Securing your vehicle and valuables makes sense year-round. But we know that would-be thieves are especially looking to play the role of Bad Santa during the holiday season by stealing your vehicle or valuables such as GPS and mobile devices, laptops, shopping bags, money and credit cards. Don’t be a victim. Lock it OR lose it.”