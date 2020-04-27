DONALD RAY ARNOLD
Donald RayArnold a past resident of Sandfield and Mindemoya, Manitoulin Island, Ontario died peacefully at H.J. McFarland Memorial Home, Picton, Ontario on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the age of 96. Born to Hazel (nee Leeson) and Roy Arnold in Tehkummah, Manitoulin Island on September 2, 1923. Cherished husband of Lois (nee Myland), predeceased. Much loved father of Nancy (Warren, predeceased) Hayes, Sandra (Simpson) Cherry, Wendy Sharpe, George (Anne) Arnold, Lucinda (Rob) Cull, Shelley-Anne (Pierre) Olivier. Proud grandfather of Kelly Shawna, Tara, Erin Donald, Andrew, Adam Michael, Lindsay, David, Sarah, Reid, Dylan, Adam Lauren, Liam. Great-grand-father of Adam, Sophia, Samantha, Kamryn, Alison, Leilo, Ethan, Ryan, Andrea, Christina, Ainsley, Alana, Shelby, Brooklyn, Miley, Cameron, Aleah, Anden, Bentley, Charley, Oakley, Mikayla, Lyric and Austin. Predeceased by brothers, Leland and Wendall Arnold. In lieu of flowers , donations can be made to H.J. McFarland Memorial Home or the Triangle Seniors Club, Tehkummah, Ontario. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Highland
Funeral Home
https://www.arbormemorial.ca/en/highland-scarborough
In Loving memory Dad
He never looked for praises
He was never one to boast
He just went on quietly working
For the ones he loved the most.
His dreams were seldom spoken
His wants were very few
And most of the time his worries
Went unspoken too.
He was there, A firm foundation
Trough all our storms of life
A sturdy hand to hold on to
In times of stress and strife.
A true friend we could turn to
When times were good or bad
One of our greatest blessings
The man that we called Dad.
all-greatquotes.com-
DONALD RAY ARNOLD
DONALD RAY ARNOLD