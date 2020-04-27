DONALD RAY ARNOLD

Donald RayArnold a past resident of Sandfield and Mindemoya, Manitoulin Island, Ontario died peacefully at H.J. McFarland Memorial Home, Picton, Ontario on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the age of 96. Born to Hazel (nee Leeson) and Roy Arnold in Tehkummah, Manitoulin Island on September 2, 1923. Cherished husband of Lois (nee Myland), predeceased. Much loved father of Nancy (Warren, predeceased) Hayes, Sandra (Simpson) Cherry, Wendy Sharpe, George (Anne) Arnold, Lucinda (Rob) Cull, Shelley-Anne (Pierre) Olivier. Proud grandfather of Kelly Shawna, Tara, Erin Donald, Andrew, Adam Michael, Lindsay, David, Sarah, Reid, Dylan, Adam Lauren, Liam. Great-grand-father of Adam, Sophia, Samantha, Kamryn, Alison, Leilo, Ethan, Ryan, Andrea, Christina, Ainsley, Alana, Shelby, Brooklyn, Miley, Cameron, Aleah, Anden, Bentley, Charley, Oakley, Mikayla, Lyric and Austin. Predeceased by brothers, Leland and Wendall Arnold.

Funeral Home

In Loving memory Dad

He never looked for praises

He was never one to boast

He just went on quietly working

For the ones he loved the most.

His dreams were seldom spoken

His wants were very few

And most of the time his worries

Went unspoken too.

He was there, A firm foundation

Trough all our storms of life

A sturdy hand to hold on to

In times of stress and strife.

A true friend we could turn to

When times were good or bad

One of our greatest blessings

The man that we called Dad.

