DONALD MOSES MODESTE

March 30, 1953 – August 5, 2019

In Loving Memory of Donald Moses Modeste, March 30, 1953 to August 5, 2019. Beloved husband and best friend of Eva (nee Eshquibe). Beloved father of Donnie, Lee Ann, Elizabeth (Andrew), Emma (Nigel), Naomi, Brandon, Emily and BreyAnna. Beloved Grandpa of Gavin, Marina, Justiss, Malachai, Leighton, Ronan, Nevaeh, Mason, Winter, Michel, Ocean, Autumn and Samuel (predeceased). Predeceased by parents Jonas Anwhatin and Leona St. Germaine. He will be missed by his brothers and sisters Charles Sr. (Doreen), Sunny (Laura), Clifford, Violet (Dave), Dorothy, Sandra, John and Bobby. Special family friend of Sebastien Labelle. Donald is predeceased by his uncles and aunts, siblings Isaac, Barbra, Josie, Jonas and Dolly and Eva’s father Romeo Eshquibe. Godfather of Dennis Anwhatin. Donald will be missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. Donald loved to be outdoors. He enjoyed gardening, yard cleaning, fishing and blueberry picking. Donald loved his family and especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. Donald loved thunderstorms, but he also loved watching camping shows and Bigfoot documentaries on T.V. and listening to his two radios; sometimes he would have the T.V. and radios all playing at the same time.