Donald King passed away on Wednesday, August 29, 2018, in his 85th year. He was born in Wikwemikong, on Manitoulin Island, and no matter where he lived his heart remained on the Island. He attended Garnier Residential School and, after taking an early leave from that school, eventually made his way to Buffalo, New York. He was an employee of the General Motors Saginaw plant in Buffalo for 37 years and a long-time resident of Fort Erie, Ontario. He was also a part-time bartender at several establishments in Buffalo and Grant Street is empty without him. Don loved to hunt, fish, and fix all the broken things, his house fell to pieces without him. He was the best at finishing crossword puzzles and he always had a funny story to tell. Don is sadly missed by his family who he loved so much. He was happiest visiting his relatives, bestowing nicknames on all his family members, and being uncle Don or grandpa to all the little kids, related or not. He is predeceased by his wife Elaine (Miller); Father to Dawa (Rick) Marrero, Debbie (Kevin) Cielencki, Donnie, and Amy; loving grandpa of Marco, Kimberly (Keith), Nicholle, Kayla, Alyssa, Shannon, Kevin, Keith, and Kennith; great-grandpa of Tyler, Caimen, Kevin Jr., Kameron, Emma and Lee Carter; brother of Cecil (Cathy) King, Loretta (Len) McDonald, and the late Elizabeth (Gary) Gauthier. Much loved uncle to many nieces and nephews. And dear family of Lois Martin, Lisa Bodish, Lance Martin and Susan Martin of Six Nations. The family thanks all the staff of the Iroquois Lodge for their many years of taking good care of Don. Visitation on Monday, September 3 and Tuesday, September 4 at St. Ignatius Church, Buzwah. Funeral Mass at 11 am on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at St. Ignatius Church, Buzwah. Island Funeral Home

