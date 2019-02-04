MR. DONALD J. ABEL

SHAWANGONABE

March 25, 1954 – February 1, 2019

Mr. Donald J Abel Shawangonabe. Menwaajimod, Bearer of Good News. Proud US Army Veteran of the 82nd Airborne Division. Member of the Bear Clan and served many communities by being a pipe carrier. Don was born on March 25, 1954, he famously celebrated the entire month of March as the Month of Don. He was adamant about the revitalization of the Anishnaabemowin to the Great Lakes region teaching anyone that would listen. His family and friends fondly remember his laugh and the kindness of spirit he possessed. Don passed away on February 1, 2019. Don is being welcomed home by his parents Ignatius Angus Abel and Margaret Abel (Debassige) and siblings, Stella Robillard, Agnes Warner, Nancy Bain, Nellie Lacombe, Jessie Ann Ryckman, Paul, Marjorie, Sylvester and Eugene Abel.

Treasured memories are held by his family. He is survived by his former wife Sue and children Pamela Valdez (husband Jeremiah), Charles Abel (fiancé Kristy) and grandchildren Andrew and Jaxon Abel, and Reva Abel Valdez. He is also survived by siblings, Evelyn Bisschops, Simon Abel, and Ursula Abel. Lovingly remembered as uncle to many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at M’Chigeeng Community Complex. Monday and Tuesday evenings arescheduled for wakes with a sacred fire. Funeral Mass is

11 am Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church, M’Chigeeng, Ontario. He will be laid to rest at M’Chigeeng Cemetery.

