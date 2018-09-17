DONALD CLIFFORD MCKAY

Peacefully at the Sault Area Hospital after a lengthy battle with cancer with his family by his side on Thursday, September 6, 2018 at the age of 68. Beloved son of the late Donald and Audrey McKay. Loving father of Wendall and Dan McKay. Proud and precious Papa of Gracie, Julia and Mikayla. Special friend of Kerry and her children Ami and Ike. Dear brother of Joyce McDonald (late Don) and Ann Addison (Lyle). Cliff served the community as a police officer for 32 years. He will be sadly missed by many friends, nieces and nephews in Sault Ste. Marie and Manitoulin Island. At Cliff’s wishes there will be no visitation or funeral service. A Celebration of Cliff’s Life will be announced at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Arthur Funeral Home – Barton and Kiteley Chapel. Messages of condolence may be offered at www.arthurfuneralhome.com.