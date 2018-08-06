DONALD ABBOTT



Doanld Abbott passed away after a long and beautiful life on Saturday August 4, 2018 at the age of 90. A Loving husband of the late Audrey (Wood) Abbott. He was a loving Dad to Sandra and the late David Turner of Exeter, Janice & husband John Campbell of Chesley and Paul of Little Current. Dearest grandfather and great-grandfather of the late Mavis (Barry) Govier, Jacob & Megan of Varna, Michelle (Karen) Simpson, Rachel, Lavonne, Jessie & Phoebe of Blenheim, Melody (Sean) Wardell, Dominique, Quin of Mt. Brydges, Matthew (Tammy) Turner of Varna, Chace, Trent, Amanda & Christopher, Tina Campbell of Burnaby BC., Joel (Kim) Campbell, Avery & Abby of Delta BC., Bill Campbell of Centralia, Mandy (Steve McVeeney) Campbell of Paisley, Riley, Matthew, Chloe, Gilbert, Fleet, Gus. Shawn Abbott of Sudbury, Sabrina Abbott of Ottawa.

Survived by sister Edythe Mugford of St. Mary’s, sister-in-law Marion Abbott of Niagara Falls and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents Murray and Verna (Davis) Abbott. Brothers Bill and Clayton Abbott and sister Pauline Maguire, sisters-in-law Velma Abbott, Eileen Wood, Doris Wood, brothers-in-law Jim Mugford, Ken Wood and Lloyd Maguire as well as father and mother-in-law Ethel & Heslop Wood. Don farmed for years at Lucan, moved to the Island continuing to farm. He retired from farming, moved to town, and started to work at Tim’s and Co. Don kept busy with his small engine repair until he moved to the Manor. He will be remembered for his occasional tour around town on his Ford tractor, to keep it in good running order, his friendly smile and chats.”Well say”. Services was at Grace Bible Church on Tuesday August 7, 2018. Visitation was from 1 pm – 2 pm. Funeral Service was at 2 pm with burial in Coldsprings Cemetery.Donations to Grace Bible Church or the Alzheimer’s Society in Don’s memory would be appreciated.

