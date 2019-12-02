DON ORFORD

Don Orford passed away peacefully with his family by his side after a courageous battle with cancer on Saturday, November 30, 2019, in his 79th year. Beloved husband of Anna for over 50 years. Don will be sadly missed by his children Kate (Rick) Pyette, Colleen (Allan) Stapleton, Caroline Cranston (Dan Olsen) and Steven (Alison) Orford. Cherished grandfather of Brian, Bradley, Michael, Christine, Eric, Sean, Laura and great-grandfather of Waaseyaa. Missing Don are his brothers, Floyd (Gaynor), Murray (Ruth), Doug (Sylvia); sisters, Pat Best, Lois (Roger) Newton, Marion (Ian) Holm; sisters-in-law Connie Kiviaho; brother-in- law David Sloss and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by his parents John and Mary (Granger) Orford, brother Jack (Alma-Jean), sister-in-law Bonita Sloss and brothers-in-law John Sloss and Edward Best. He will be fondly remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He had a lifelong passion for farming, travelling with his wife, children and grandchildren, curling and watching his grandchildren play hockey. During his retirement he enjoyed working at the coffee club and running the food booth at the arena in Providence Bay. Visitation was held at the Simpson Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 6-9 pm, where the funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 11 am. Interment Burpee Mills cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary, and may be made through www.simpsonfuneralhome.ca