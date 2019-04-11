Do you know someone who is missing?

Share Information during Missing Person Awareness Day, April 12, 2019

(WIIKWEMKOONG UNCEDED TERRITORY, ON) – The Anishinaabe of Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory, the Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are inviting members of the community and surrounding area to join them on Friday, April 12, 2019 for Missing Person Awareness Day. Missing Person Awareness Days are the result of funding provided by the Indigenous Justice Division of the Ministry of the Attorney General.



The all-day event will be held at the Wikwemikong Recreation Centre & Arena in community of Wikwemikong, starting at 10:30 a.m. It will be an opportunity for the community and police to work together and remove barriers to reporting a missing person and help find or identify a loved one. There will also be a presentation from the OPP Anti-Human Trafficking Coordination Team to increase awareness regarding human trafficking.



Those attending will gain insight into the importance of reporting a person missing and will have the chance to provide information on unreported missing persons. There will also be an opportunity to collect DNA samples from family members of missing persons for identification purposes, if required.



While missing persons are usually reported to police by family members, you do not have to be a relative to report a person missing. There is also no time limit – all missing person investigations remain open until they are resolved. Even information about a person who went missing 30 years ago could provide important evidence to resolve an active case today.



Mnidoo Mnising Crisis Response team will be in attendance to offer support. Resources from the Canadian Centre for Child Protection regarding child safety will be shared at the event.



If you have information about a missing person or need help to find a loved one and have not contacted the police, then Missing Person Awareness Day is your chance to do so. The information that you possess may help find or identify a missing person and bring a resolution to their family members and friends.



“Missing Person Awareness Days provide the police with an opportunity to work with communities to share information about missing persons and child safety. We are proud to partner with the Anishinaabe of Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory and the Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service in delivering this event. Our goal is to raise awareness of the importance of reporting a missing person. Any information shared could provide critical support to help find or identify a missing person and bring resolution to their families and friends. – Deputy Commissioner Gary Couture, Ontario Provincial Police.”

Due to the sensitivity of the subject matter, this event is closed to the media. Phone interviews can be requested via the media contacts below.