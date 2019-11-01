District Services budget will see slight increase to municipalities

ESPANOLA—The Manitoulin-Sudbury District Services Board (DSB) has passed its 2020 budget, which will see a small increase to its member municipalities.

“The (DSB) board (at its regular meeting last week) passed the budget for 2020 which includes a 1.50 percent increase in the municipality’s share”, said Fern Dominelli, CAO of the DSB after last week’s meeting.

Mr. Dominelli pointed out the DSB budget shows a reduction in the municipal share of the costs of the budget for Ontario Works of $19,200; an increase an increase in the Children’s Services budget of $42,000; a decrease in the Social Housing budget of $24,074; and an increase in the (EMS) paramedic services of $158,093.”

“The total increase in the municipalities share of the budget is 1.5 percent or $156,819,” added Mr. Dominelli.