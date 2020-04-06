Distance learning brings us together while keeping us safely apart

Rainbow District School Board launched teacher-led distance learning on Monday, April 6, 2020 as school closures continue due to COVID-19.

“The health and well-being of our students, our families, our staff and the communities that we serve remains our first priority,” said Director of Education Norm Blaseg. “We must all take care of ourselves and take care of each other.”

Educators in Rainbow Schools will remind students regularly about three key messages – wash your hands, practice social distancing and stay home.

While at home, teachers in Rainbow Schools will connect with their students to provide continuity of learning. Support staff will follow up with students who require additional help and guidance, where needed.

“Our staff miss their students, care about their well-being, and look forward to connecting,” said Director Blaseg. “We are committed to each child’s education, from Kindergarten to Grade 12, and will explore creative means to make at-home learning a positive experience.”

The Ministry of Education has indicated that the shared goal is to ensure the successful completion of the school year for all students, and to support students to advance to the next school year, earn credits and to graduate.

For resources on at-home learning, mental health and COVID-19, visit rainbowschools.ca.

Distance learning will bring us together while keeping us safely apart.