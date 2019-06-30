Dirt bike driver dies following a collision near Fox Lake Road, Whitefish Falls

(ESPANOLA, ON) – On June 29, 2019, at approximately 2:52 p.m., officers from the Manitoulin detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a single dirt bike collision near Fox Lake Road, Whitefish Falls, Ontario.

The driver of the dirt bike was pronounced deceased at the scene. The OPP Technical Collision Investigation (TCI) team is continuing their investigation.

The name of the deceased will not be released at this time, pending notification to next of kin. More information will be released when it becomes available.