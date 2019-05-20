DIANE (DOROTHY) TRAYNER

August 8, 1940 – May 19, 2019

In Loving Memory of Diane (Dorothy) Trayner, 78 years, of Little Current, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019. She was born on Thursday, August 8, 1940 in Port Colbourne, the daughter of John and Ethel (nee. Brailsford) Graham. Loving wife of Bill Trayner. Cherished mother of Judi (Brad) Parkinson, John (Tina predeceased) Trayner and Jim (Brenda) Trayner. Grandmother of Kevin, Jack, Michael, Brent, Sean, Grant and Kirk. Sister of Robert (Sheila) Graham. Sister-in-law of Helen (Gord) Eagles and

Doris (John predeceased) Trayner. Will be missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. Diane was a great mom and always kept a good home and knew how to keep everyone well fed at all of the family occassions. She was an avid knitter and quilter. She was a member of the Eastern Star and recently received an award for 50 years. She was very friendly and always had a warm smile. Cremation has taken place, There will be an interment of ashes at a later date.