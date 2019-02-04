DERWENT (JACK) BOWERMAN

In loving memeory of Derwent (Jack) Bowerman who passed away on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 in Burnaby, B.C. in his 87th year. Jack leaves to mourn his three daughters, Beverly, Heather and Sandra; five grandchildren; his brother Richard (Dick) wife Eunice of South Baymouth and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents Richard Earl (Jerry) and Stella (Armstrong) Bowerman and his former wife Isabel (Wagman) Bowerman. Cremation has taken place followed by a private family Celebration of Life.

.