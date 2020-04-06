DEBORAH JOHNSTON

(CRANSTON)

On March 31, 2020, suddenly and unexpectedly, Deborah Johnston (Cranston) passed away at home with her loving husband, Kevin Johnston, at her side at the age of 60. Deb was a loving, supportive and devoted wife to Kevin whom she loved with all her heart, as he did her. As a mother to her adoring son, Michael and daughter-in-law Dali, she was never shy to share how proud she was of them and her love for them shone brightly. Her granddaughter Kaia meant the world to her and she was anxiously awaiting the arrival of her first grandson, whom she already loved with all her heart. One of her most special relationships was with her precious Belle, as there wasn’t anything she wouldn’t have done for her. Words fail to describe how dearly she will be missed. Memories of her love and kindness will be cherished in their hearts forever. Deb’s mother, Lillian and partner Bill, will miss her daughter very much and especially their precious times together in Florida and on Manitoulin Island. Deb was predeceased by her father James Cranston and her brother Jimmy. Her brothers Ken (Sue), Kevin (Ginger) and their families loved her and will miss her dearly. Her parents in-law, Angela and George Villard and Reginald Johnston, are saddened and will miss her very much. Her aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and her many friends are all saddened by Deb’s sudden passing and she will be remembered fondly. Deb had such a big heart and always tried to see the good in people. She had an infectious laugh and an open-door policy. People were welcomed by her and she took the time to listen and lend her hands often. Deb’s wish to be cremated will be followed at a later date for a Celebration of her Life, when we can all be gathered together. Deb, you are missed and loved.