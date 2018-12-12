Debajehmujig’s ‘Gulchmuss’ a hilarious tour de force

MANITOWANING—Debajehmujig Storytellers may have just discovered a cure for the buildup of stress that too often accompanies the days leading up to Christmas. The venerable theatre troupe’s 2018 Christmas Cabaret production ‘Gulchmuss’ may not have anything directly to do with Christmas per se, but nothing chases away the shopping blues quite like an evening of great food followed up with some side-splitting laughter.

‘Gulchmuss’ is a prequel to the 2007 Debaj production ‘The Gulch’ and shares two important links to that earlier production. Both ‘Gulchmuss’ and the ‘The Gulch’ involved a collaboration with the renown master clown John Turner, and long time Debaj alum Bruce Naokwegijig (who co-directs the latest production with Mr. Turner) stars in both. ‘Gulchmuss’ definitely shows the hand of both these accomplished stage veterans.

The Friday, December 5 production of ‘Gulchmuss’ had a third commonality with ‘The Gulch’ as Tabitha Peltier, who had starred in the 2007 production was sitting in the audience with her toddler daughter. “We were around for a lot of the rehearsals leading up to this,” she said. “We had so much fun we just had to come to opening night.” Rumour has it that this summer’s mainstage production will fill out a Gulch-themed trilogy.

The performance by the actors, Daniel Recollect-Mejki, Sheila Trudeau, Reece Wabegijig, Samantha Brennan, Ashley Manitowabi, Bruce Naokwegijig, Bradleigh and Steven Trudeau, projected a complete range of emotions and reactions with a passion that can only be achieved when the actors are fully wrapped up in their roles. They were all clearly enjoying themselves and that joy is infectious to an audience.

‘Gulchmuss’ has a serious side, with messages of division, reconciliation and the damage caused by judgment and the pressures to conform to societal norms, but if a spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down, ‘Gulchmuss’ is as sweet as it gets.

Physical humour and outstanding facial expressions provide plenty of “sugar” for the eyes, in fact, one could easily come into the Larry E. Lewis Creation Centre in Manitowaning with ears well plugged and still have spent most of the evening rolling in stitches from the antics taking place onstage.

Barry Beaver’s set design was simple but at the same time innovative and evocative, providing a fitting backdrop to the production without detracting or overbearing the action taking place on stage.

The production made full use of the stage, and a bit of the audience space, as the players engaged their audience and drew them into the story without shattering the fourth wall.

If you are looking for a diversion in the leadup to Christmas, you can’t go wrong with ‘Gulchmuss.’

There are still shows to catch, as performances will take place from December 12 to December 15.

The event is open to the public via admission sales of $20 per adult, $15 per student or elder and $10 per child. Debaj will also have seated dinner service available through advanced booking for an additional fee. Adults at $45 per person and students/elders at $35 per person. Children $30 dinner theatre ticket are per child.

‘Gulchmuss’ is a licenced event, courtesy of Rainbow Ridge Golf Course’s Ridges Restaurant.

For more information or to order tickets contact Debajehmujig Storytellers at 705-859-1820.