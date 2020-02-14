DAWN MARIE ANDREWS

August 11, 1947 – January 14, 2020

Dawn Marie Andrews passed away in her 73rd year on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, after a long and courageous battle following an initially successful liver transplant. Loving mother of Jeremy (Amy) and Josh (Vlad). She is survived by her siblings Marlene, Keith (Kathy) and Randy (Jann). Dawn will be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends. Dawn was born on Manitoulin Island and spent her early adult years working dispatch for the Toronto Police. Once her beloved boys were in school, she worked the remainder of her career for the Toronto Police Amateur Athletic Association and the Widows and Orphans Fund. Dawn loved to sing and laugh, and will be remembered for her quick wit and her ability to joke about anything. As per Dawn’s wishes, a cremation has taken place and a Celebration of her Life will be held in late spring or early summer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canadian Liver Foundation (https://www.liver.ca).