Dawn Madahbee Leach presented with Meritorious Service Decoration by Governor General of Canada

OTTAWA—Dawn Madahbee Leach of Aundeck Omni Kaning is among 40 people presented with awards by the Governor General of Canada on Tuesday. Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada, presented honours to 40 recipients during a ceremony at Rideau Hall on Tuesday.

Recipients were recognized for their excellence, courage or exceptional dedication to service with one of the following honours: a Meritorious Service Decoration (Civil Division), a Decoration for Bravery or the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers.

Ms. Madahbee Leach received a Meritorious Service Cross (Civil Division). Manager of Waubetek Business Development Corporation for almost 30 years, “Dawn Madahbee Leach has overseen millions of dollars of investments in Indigenous businesses and has helped establish community development projects throughout Northern Ontario. A member of numerous boards and national think-tanks, she has had a positive impact on the quality of life and economic well-being of Indigenous peoples within her community and across the country,” the citation read at her presentation explained.

The Meritorius Service Decorations celebrate Canadians who have performed an exceptional deed or activity that brings honour to Canada. The decorations are separated into military and civil divisions, with two level each; a cross and a medal.