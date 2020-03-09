DAVID WENDELL CRITCHLEY

June 15, 1967 – March 4, 2020

With great sadness the family of David Wendell Critchley announces his sudden passing at home on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the age of 52. Son of Jacob (predeceased) and Nelda (nee. Stevens) Critchley of Cambridge. Son-in-law of Jack and Ann Sargent of New Hamburg. David leaves behind his better half Cathy Sargent. Loving father of Kylie Higgins of Guelph and step-dad of Brandon Sargent of New Hamburg. Will be forever missed by his fur baby Loki. Beloved grandpa of Grey Elias Aldo Deaken. Survived by his sister Lyla (Jeff) Schoen of Kitchener. Will be missed by his niece Makayla Schoen. Will be missed by many uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. David always said that he was a Hespeler, Ontario boy living on the Island. At David’s request, cremation has taken place. Memorial donations may be made in David’s honour to the Manitoulin Pet Rescue.