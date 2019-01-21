DAVID SYVANEN

It is with hurting hearts that Dave’s family announces his passing on January 16, 2019 at the age of 66 years. Beloved son of the late Mertsi and Gladys Syvanen. Much loved husband of Wendy (nee Moxam), father of Sara (Trevor) and Karl. Proud papa of Harry and Violet. Dear brother of Brian and brother-in-law of Ron (Judy), Sharon, Conrad (Donna), Lynne (Jim), Kerry (Debbie), Ann (Pat), May, and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Dave worked at INCO/VALE at Creighton Mine and North Mine, retiring after 37 years then continuing to work at Orbit Garant Drilling for the past 8 years. He was a member of the Walden Kinsmen Club, Black Lake Playground Association and the Creighton-Lively Conservation Club. He enjoyed being outdoors both at home in Lively and at camp on Lake Manitou, Manitoulin Island. He was a wonderful husband, father, a great neighbour and friend to all who knew him. Dave was very grateful for all the anonymous blood donations during his illness. He requests, if able, to please consider donating blood products – www.blood.ca. The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Dr. Knight, the 4th floor nursing staff at Health Sciences North, the staff and volunteers at Maison McCulloch Hospice and Reverend Kathy Dahmer. Your dedication and compassion to those who are in your care are very much appreciated. A private family service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made directly to Maison McCulloch Hospice or Trinity United Church in Lively. Arrangements have been entrusted to Ranger’s Cremation and Burial Services Ltd. Online condolences can be posted at www.RangersSudbury.com.

.