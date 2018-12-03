DAVID KENNETH ORR April 14, 1962 – November 22, 2018

David Kenneth Orr, a resident of Hornepayne, passed on Thursday, November 22, 2018 at the age of 56. Son of Barbara (nee Fraser) and William Orr. Father of Karly, Riley and Haley. Brother of Janice Morin (Mark), Billy Jr (Anita), Donald (Adeline). Partner of Karen. Will always be remembered by his nieces, nephews. David loved to hunt and fish, and he will always be remembered and missed by his hunting and fishing buddies. There was a Celebration of Life at 11 am Friday, November 30, 2018 at the Island Funeral Home with burial at Mindemoya Cemetery. Donations to Mindemoya Missionary Church or Mindemoya Hospital Auxilliary.

