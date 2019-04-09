DAVID JOHN COSBY

December 1, 1959 – March 20, 2019

David John Cosby, best friend and loving husband to Lexia Ferguson; extremely proud father of Peter (Alana), Jeremy (Crisy), and Alexandria (Jaustin); loving Pa to Peter, Breanna, Katelyn, Hayden, Katrina, Alexander (predeceased), and Theodore. A conscientious and talented carpenter, Dave was known for being a master craftsman whose work can be seen in homes across Manitoulin, the North Shore and McGregor Bay. Dave had a knack for bending wood to his will, but could never quite figure out how to work that magic on his girls, which is why he became a dedicated foster dad who welcomed over 50 cats into his home over the past three years. A lover of the good things in life including food, music, and dancing, Dave made a feast of every meal, and he would savour every single bite. If desired, donations can be made in Dave’s name to Fixing our Felines so that he can continue to help his furry friends. Family and friends meant everything to Dave and he enjoyed nothing more than a good visit and with that spirit in mind, all were invited to join family for a celebration of his life which was held at the Little Current Legion on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 1 pm to 4 pm. Casual attire only (plaid). Please don’t offer us your condolences, offer us stories and good memories about Dave.

