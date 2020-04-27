DAVID BRIAN BISSON,

GOLDEN EAGLE CLAN, GINEW

Sunrise May 8, 1963

and Sunset April 20, 2020

Brian passed on suddenly to the spirit world on Monday, April 20, 2020 at his residence. Life partner of Stephanie Roy. Beloved father of Cassandra Mnassged Bisson and Brian James Francis Bisson- Bizhikiwigiizhik. Dear son of James and Anne (nee Migwans) Bisson, both predeceased. Loving brother of Audrey, Edward (Linda) and predeceased by Gus, Timothy, Norma and Richard (Jean). Loving son in-law of Kate Roy and Francis Roy and dear brother-in-law to Beverley Roy-Carter (John) and Scott Roy. Will be sadly missed by his family, friends and community. Best friend of Andrew, “Chopper,” John, Wayne, Jimmy and Martin. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Godfather to Richard Bisson, Julia Pine-Bisson, Jordon Ense and Brett Ense. Special friend to the Ense family. Brian served in the HMCS and sailed the world. He enjoyed his time as an employment counsellor for his own community and an Education Counsellor at Kenjgewin Teg for 20 years, his second family. His passion was watching sports including his favourite team, the Habs and playing Island baseball. He enjoyed family gatherings, cooking, pool, listening to classic rock, leisurely walks, hunting, fishing, boating, live concerts and puttering around both in the yard and spending time with his friends in his famous “man cave.” Brian’s pride was watching his children play minor hockey for our community and showed up for every game. Brian was very compassionate for his community and members of M’Chigeeng and served many years as a Band Councillor and Deputy Chief. He took great pride in being of service to his Anishinabek people. He will be forever remembered for his friendly waves, daily texts, turkey stuffing, baked beans and loyalty. Brian lived a full life with many memories to last a lifetime. Baa maampii kaawaabamin. Aapjgo n’doo zaagin. Resting at his home residence, 81A Johnny’s Park Drive in M’Chigeeng, Ontario on April 21, 2020. Donations to the heart and stroke foundation can be made in his memory. Interment in the M’Chigeeng Cemetery on April 23, 2020.

