DAVID ALEXANDER TAYLOR

February 12, 1953 – March 6, 2019

In loving memory of David who passed away suddenly on March 6, 2019. Loving husband of Sharon Taylor. Cherished father of Shannon (Paul) and Shawn (Nicole). Proud and loving Papa to Faith, Shaylee, Jenna and Shane. David will be missed by his mother Doreen, seven brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law as well as many nieces and nephews. David loved hunting, fishing, cutting wood and camp life! But most of all he liked doing these things with his family. Dave worked hard to become a master electrician and successful businessman. He will be missed. Come and Go Celebration Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 1 pm – 3pm at the Royal Canadian Legion, Little Current.

