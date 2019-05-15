Dave Williamson running for federal Conservatives

MANITOULIN – The Conservative Party of Canada will be represented by Dave Williamson in Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing for the upcoming federal election. Mr. Williamson was acclaimed during the nomination last week.

“Canada’s Conservatives have a positive vision for Canada, and having Dave join our team will ensure Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing gets the strong representation they deserve in a Conservative government that will lower taxes, and put people first,” said Andrew Scheer, leader of Canada’s Conservatives.

Mr. Williamson is presently the chief administrative officer for the Town of Northeastern Manitoulin and Islands and has a background in business and management—skills he believes will lend themselves well to being an MP in this riding.

While Manitoulin is Mr. Williamson’s current home, he has also lived in other reaches of the riding, including Elliot Lake, Chapleau and Wawa.

“I understand Northern Ontario,” he told The Expositor. “I find it frustrating when I see the lack of development, growth, and see young people leaving Northern Ontario in search of jobs. I feel compelled to make change.”

Mr. Williamson noted his 30 years of economic development experience with time spent in the mining, forestry and technology sectors.

The last 14 years have been spent as the Northeast Town’s CAO. “I know the meat and potatoes of how government runs,” he said, adding that this inside look gives him the ability to do the job of MP effectively.

“I believe in the North,” Mr. Williamson continued. “I had to watch my children leave Northern Ontario and my granddaughter is seven hours away.”

Mr. Williamson fears that the legacy we are leaving our children and grandchildren is “a climate in crisis and an unimaginable mountain of debt.” Mr. Williamson said he believes that Andrew Scheer is the leader to get us out of just such a crisis.

“The next election is in just a few short months and I’m going to work every day to help show residents of Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing how an Andrew Scheer Conservative government will help them get ahead, not just get by,” said Mr. Williamson.

“My belief in Northern Ontario is absolute,” he concluded. “The Conservative Party has the policies that can drive change.”

With the acclimation of Mr. Williamson, the Conservative Party now has over 270 candidates nominated to run in the fall election.