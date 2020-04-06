DAN DOUGLAS COLLINS

August 1, 1953 – April 1, 2020

In loving memory of Dan Douglas Collins who passed away peacefully at the Manitoulin Health Centre at the age of 66. Beloved husband of 39 years to Sue Collins. Adoring father of his fur baby Sarge. Survived by his siblings Patrick (Shirley) Collins, Robert (Yvonne) Collins, Bonnie Collins and Lisa (Dave) Collins. Predeceased by his parents Ray and Esther (nee Lance) Collins. Lovingly remembered by his many nieces and nephews. It was the winter of 1978 that brought us to this beautiful Island on Georgian Bay. Dan was snowmobile racing in Manitowaning. It was 40 below zero that weekend, the sled wasn’t running right and we snuck it through the doorway of our motel room in Manitowaning so we could fix it and race the next day. He loved the oval track racing, on which he worked as a tech person with the ISRF and the OSRF for 25 years. He judged such drivers as Bruce and Gary Vessair from Honey Harbour and Chris Vandoldher from Owen Sound and world famous Jacques Villenueve. Travelling the circuit from Ontario to Valcort, Quebec to Eagle River, Wisconsin, Dan was captain of many boats. He enjoyed cruising every weekend through the Trent Severn from Lake Ontario to Port Severn. Dan took many holidays cruising small crafts in the channel of Georgian Bay. Dan’s career was his love for Auto Parts, including performance engine building. He operated Auto Parts North in Huntsville, Ontario for 42 years. He then sold the business with hopes to retire. But he grew bored of retirement, so he started Auto Parts North here in Little Current. He will be sadly missed by many customers and friends . At Dan’s request cremation has taken place.