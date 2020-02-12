Dale Van Every passed away peacefully in Sudbury on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in his 86th year with family by his side. He will be sadly missed by beloved wife Joan; son Scott (Lisa); daughters Cheryl (Steve Petty) and Lynn (Jason Topp). Cherished grandfather to Dahlia, Samantha, Sydney, Arthur, Alexander and Mackenzie. Dale will be fondly remember by brother Don (Rose); brother-in-law Ken (Doreen) Duncanson; sisters-in-law Pauline Van Every, Helen Van Every, Myra Duncanson, Iris (Keith) Clarke and Carol Smith as well as many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents John and Elizabeth Van Every; brothers Bill, Clarke and Jimmy; sisters Blanche, Maude and Helen; brothers-in-law Matt, Tom, Bud and Orville; and sisters-in-law Dorothy and Shirley. Visitation will be held at Simpson Funeral Home at 3 McQuarrie Blvd in Gore Bay on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 2 pm to 4 pm and 7 pm to 9 pm where the funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11 am. As an expression of sympathy memorial donations may be made to the Health Sciences North Foundation at www.SimpsonFuneralHome.ca or by cheque at the funeral home to St Andrew’s United Church Meldrum Bay.