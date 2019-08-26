CYNTHIA ANN ROSE TRUDEAU

(NEE FINEDAY)

Kiniwe Kwe, Golden Eagle Woman

Shiikenh dodem, Turtle Clan

In Loving Memory of Cynthia Ann Rose Trudeau (nee Fineday) Kiniwe Kwe, Golden Eagle Woman Shiikenh dodem, Turtle Clan passed peacefully Sunday, August 25, 2019 with loving family at her side. Beloved wife of Raymond Trudeau. Loving mother of David (Naomi), Tara (Bryden Kiwenzie) and Graham. Cherished grandmother of Niibishens, Paungbiisohn, Azhibikoonz, N’Waabdasse, Gwiss and Aakodewin. Dear daughter of Fred and Rita Fineday both predeceased. Dear sister of Mary predeceased, Dorothy predeceased, Richard predeceased, “Gloria” Lorraine (Charles) both predeceased, Pearl (Gordon), Doreen (Ray), Ivey and extended siblings Shawn, Darren Shawanda, and Jackie Shawanda. Sadly missed by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives, friends, and the Pow Wow Community. Cynthia has devoted to living her life to the fullest with her husband, children, grandchildren and close/extended family members. By dancing at pow wows. Going to ceremonies. Creating gardens, laughing and always having fun. She dedicated her life to making sure all children are protected and given all opportunities others take for granted. She was a strong advocate for child protection and welfare as a band representative, an education counsellor, an aunty, a best friend, and most importantly she was an awesome mother to us and many others! Funeral Service in the Sheguiandah Band Office on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 11 am. Interment in Sheguiandah Cemetery. Friends called at the Band Office after 4 pm Monday, August 26, 2019. Arrangements entrusted to the Lougheed Funeral Home. For messages of condolence, www.lougheed.org.