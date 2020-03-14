Currently, still, one positive COVID-19 case reports PHSD

People of Ontario are being advised to avoid all non-essential travel outside of Canada. In light of recent positive cases in young children, children who travel outside of Canada will be required to self-isolate for a period of 14 days upon return.

Similar to recent guidance for long-term care and retirement homes, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Williams is asking all licensed child care centres to actively screen children, parents, staff and visitors for any symptoms and travel history that may be related to COVID-19 based on the ministry’s case definition.

Dr. Williams is also recommending the immediate suspension of all large events and public gatherings of over 250 people. Organizers who have questions about smaller gatherings are encouraged to contact their local public health unit. Dr. Williams is calling on all Ontarians to recognize the risk of attending public gatherings and to practice social distancing as much as possible until further notice to manage the spread of illness. Organizations that can take advantage of virtual options to continue providing services are strongly encouraged to do so.

