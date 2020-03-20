Cupcake heaven comes to Island Animal Hospital

MINDEMOYA – It was cupcake paradise for fans of the tasty treats!

The Island Animal Hospital in Mindemoya took part in the annual Cupcake Day celebrations held recently. There were delicious cupcakes of all kinds, very colourfully and creatively decorated for the occasion on hand for customers to purchase for $2 each.

Steve Fisher, clinic manager, told the Recorder on Monday, “we sold over 300 cupcakes, we were sold out even before the event was to end. In total, we raised over $1,400 for the Stray Animal Fund for emergencies fund.”

He noted staff at the local animal hospital each made cupcakes, and on Friday night everyone took part in decorating them for the event held on Saturday.

“People really support us at the hospital and the cause we are raising money for,” added Mr. Fisher.