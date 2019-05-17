Three cruise ships to visit Little Current this season

PORT OF LITTLE CURRENT – The tourist season must be upon us with the sailing of the Chi-Cheemaun and the cruise ships about to dock at the Port of Little Current.

This year there are three cruise ships visiting the port beginning May 18 for a total of 29 stops in the port.

The following is this season’s cruise ship schedule: Saturday, May 18 at 8 am, Victory I; Sunday, May 26 8 am, Victory I; Wednesday, June 5 at 8 am, Victory I; Friday, June 7 at 8 am, Pearl Mist; Thursday, June 13 at 8 am, Victory I; Sunday, June 16 at 1 pm, Pearl Mist, Sunday, June 23 at 8 am, Victory I; Saturday, June 29 at 8 am, Pearl Mist; Monday, July 1 at 8 am, Victory I; Monday, July 8 at 1 pm, Pearl Mist; Thursday, July 11 at 8 am, Victory I; Friday, July 19 at 8 am, Victory I; Sunday, July 21 at 8 am, Pearl Mist; Monday, July 29 at 8 am, Victory I; Tuesday, July 30 at 1 pm, Pearl Mist; Tuesday, August 6 at 8 am, Victory I; Monday, August 12 at 8 am, Pearl Mist; Friday, August 16 at 8 am, Victory I; Wednesday, August 21 at 1 pm, Pearl Mist; Saturday, August 24 at 8 am, Victory I; Monday, August 26 at 8 am, Pearl Mist; Tuesday, September 3 at 8 am, Victory I; Wednesday, September 4 at 1 pm, Pearl Mist; Wednesday, September 11 at 8 am, Victory I; Thursday, September 19 at 8 am, Le Champlain; Saturday, September 21 at 8 am, Victory I; Sunday, September 29 at 8 am, Victory I; Wednesday, October 9 at 1:30 pm, Le Champlain; and Thursday, October 17 at 8 am, Victory 1.

Each cruise ship will be moored at the downtown Little Current docks and photos of these Great Lakes cruise ships will be an asset to your vacation photo album.