Cruelty to animal and weapons charges laid

BILLINGS–On Friday, October 26, officers from the Manitoulin-Espanola Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) assisted the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) with the execution of a warrant concerning animal welfare at a residence in Billings Township.

An investigation revealed that there were multiple animals within the residence. Officers located firearms and ammunition while searching the residence.

As a result, Hendrik Reckman, age 70, from Billings Township, is currently charged with: disobeying order of court, contrary to section 127 of the Criminal Code (CC); unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, contrary to section 91(1) of the CC; cruelty to animals – unnecessary pain, suffering or injury, contrary to section 445.1(1) of the CC; cause damage or injury to animal or bird – fail to provide suitable/adequate food, water, care, shelter, contrary to 446(1)(b) of the CC; and careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition contrary to section 86(1) of the CC.

- Advertisement -

Joshua Reckman, age 31, from Billings Township, is currently charged with: cause damage or injury to animal or bird – fail to provide suitable/adequate food, water, care, shelter, contrary to 446(1)(b) of the CC; and with cruelty to animals – unnecessary pain, suffering or injury, contrary to section 445.1(1) of the CC.

Both accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on December 12.