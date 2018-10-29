Cruelty to animal and weapons charges laid

By
Press Release
-

BILLINGS–On Friday, October 26, officers from the Manitoulin-Espanola Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) assisted the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) with the execution of a warrant concerning animal welfare at a residence in Billings Township.

An investigation revealed that there were multiple animals within the residence. Officers located firearms and ammunition while searching the residence.

As a result, Hendrik Reckman, age 70, from Billings Township, is currently charged with: disobeying order of court, contrary to section 127 of the Criminal Code (CC); unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, contrary to section 91(1) of the CC; cruelty to animals – unnecessary pain, suffering or injury, contrary to section 445.1(1) of the CC; cause damage or injury to animal or bird – fail to provide suitable/adequate food, water, care, shelter, contrary to 446(1)(b) of the CC; and careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition contrary to section 86(1) of the CC.

- Advertisement -

Joshua Reckman, age 31, from Billings Township, is currently charged with: cause damage or injury to animal or bird – fail to provide suitable/adequate food, water, care, shelter, contrary to 446(1)(b) of the CC; and with cruelty to animals – unnecessary pain, suffering or injury, contrary to section 445.1(1) of the CC.

Both accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on December 12.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR