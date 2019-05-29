Boat theft on Manitoulin

Crime Stoppers and the Manitoulin OPP detachment are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying suspect(s) with relation to a theft.

Sometime between May 8th and May 12th, culprits attended a property situated on Highway 540 and stole a boat, motor and trailer.

The stolen property is described as a white 2002 Starcraft Aurora deck boat, a black four stroke 115 HP Mercury motor and a white 2002 EZ Loader boat trailer.

The stolen items were seen being towed by a dark blue/black Dodge Ram truck with two passengers (male diver and possible female passenger).

The value of the theft is estimated to be approximately $18,000.

Stolen property alert: White 2002 Starcraft Aurora deck boat, a black four stroke 115 HP Mercury motor and a white 2002 EZ Loader boat trailer. Photo Provided.