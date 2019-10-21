Crime of the Week – Break, Enter and Theft

OPP West Nipissing – Break, Enter and Theft

Crime Stoppers and the West Nipissing OPP are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying suspects involved in a Break Enter and Theft.

Between Friday, October 4th and Monday, October 7th, culprits attended a quarry off of Highway 575 in Verner and broke into a sea container.

There were over 100 items stolen from the container which included:

A Sweeney Torque ampliflier, 100 feet of welding cable, and an assortment of machinery and tools.

The value of the stolen property is estimated to be $20,000.