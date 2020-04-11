COVID-19 testing to ramp up across Sudbury and districts

Effective immediately, COVID-19 testing will be available to more people across Sudbury and districts through area assessment centres. Everyone who has a symptom possibly related to COVID-19 infection should call an assessment centre to make an appointment to get tested as soon as possible.

“As part of the expanded testing announced provincially yesterday, northern communities have a time-limited opportunity to access ramped up testing in what’s called targeted surveillance,” said Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, Sudbury & Districts Medical Officer of Health. “There is a recognition that we are at a different stage in this outbreak in the north and we need better data to contain the spread and understand how public health measures are working.”

“This means that people with even mild symptoms can make an appointment at an assessment centre for testing. I am encouraging people in our area – whether you think you have COVID-19 or not – to arrange for testing. This will help us understand and better control our local situation,” said Dr. Sutcliffe.

COVID-19 symptoms can be mild to severe. Until further notice, people with ANY of the following symptoms are encouraged to contact their closest assessment centre for testing. Public Health Sudbury & Districts will contact all individuals who receive a test to provide further instruction and guidance.

Testing as part of the northern targeted surveillance is for anyone who has any of the following:

fever

cough

difficulty breathing

fatigue

muscles aches

loss of appetite

sore throat/hoarse voice

runny nose

loss of taste and smell

diarrhea

Details about assessment centres

Appointments are required for testing. Walk-ins will not be seen. DO NOT present yourself at an emergency department or a health care provider’s office. Follow these instructions:

Health Sciences North (HSN) assessment centre

Clients MUST call 705.671.7373 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., 7 days per week.

Assessment centre online information

Manitoulin Health Centre (MHC)

Clients MUST call MHC (Mindemoya 705.377.5311, Little Current 705.368.2300). Calls are answered between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. (seven days a week).

The MHC Centres are open Monday to Friday, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Assessment centre’s online information

Espanola and area communities (mobile assessment centre)

For clients in Nairn, McKerrow, Massey, Sagamok, Webwood, Espanola, and Birch Island.

Clients MUST call 705.869.1420, ext. 4500 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., 7 days per week.

Assessment centre online information

Chapleau assessment centre

Clients MUST call 1.866.522.9200 to be screened for an appointment.

The assessment centre is open Monday to Thursday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Assessment centre online information

Test results online

You will be able to access your COVID-19 lab test results through a secure online portal (Ministry of Health).

ACT at the first sign(s) of COVID-19 symptoms

IMPORTANT: If you think you have any symptom of COVID-19 or have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19, follow these steps: