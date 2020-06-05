COVID-19 outbreak at Manitoulin Lodge home is officially declared over

GORE BAY – The COVID-19 outbreak at the Manitoulin Lodge Nursing Home in Gore Bay has now been declared over.

Stephanie Gray, public health nurse of Public Health Sudbury and Districts (PHSD) told the Recorder earlier this week, “I can confirm the COVID-19 outbreak at the Manitoulin Lodge has now been officially declared over as of Friday (last week).” The Recorder has learned that the one staff member who had been in self-isolation has returned to work.

“There are now no nursing homes on the Island in an outbreak,” said Ms. Gray.

As had been previously reported, PHSD had announced an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Manitoulin Lodge Nursing Home after one staff member was confirmed as having tested positive for the coronavirus after tests were done on staff and residents in the facility.

On Thursday, May 14, PHSD reported outbreaks of COVID-19 at two long-term care homes after cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in one employee at Manitoulin Lodge and in one employee and one resident at Elizabeth Centre. The individuals were tested as part of surveillance of long-term care homes across the province.

One employee at Manitoulin Lodge had tested positive for COVID-19 and was in self-isolation for the next two weeks. All testing on other employees and residents has been done and have all shown to be negative.

The PHSD had reported that the Manitoulin Lodge female staff employee, in her 50s, had been tested on May 12. The female had no travel and had no contact with a known case (unknown exposure) and was in self-isolation.