COVID-19 case number 29 reported by PHSD

April 10, 2020, noon – Public Health Sudbury & Districts is reporting a new COVID-19 case in a resident in our service area (Greater Sudbury, Sudbury District, and Manitoulin District).

Details of confirmed case(s)

Case number Age Gender Exposure category Status Tested (dd/mm/yy) Area Case #29 60s Female International travel Self-isolating 06/04/2020 Greater Sudbury

Travel information:

For anyone who travelled in the last 14 days, visit the Public Health Agency of Canada website for daily updates on COVID-19 exposures on flights, cruise ships, and mass gatherings.

Anyone who have travelled outside of Canada is directed to self-isolate for 14 days from their arrival in Canada.

In addition, Public Health updated its online reporting today to indicate that one patient who previously tested positive is now considered “resolved” according to current public health criteria.

Updates about COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) for Greater Sudbury, the District of Sudbury, and the District of Manitoulin are posted online as new developments arise.

If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has it, first self-isolate, then contact an assessment centre or use the online self-assessment tool to see if you need to seek further care.

For more information on self-isolation, self-assessment, and assessment centres visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).

Visit Ontario’s website to learn more about the province’s response to COVID-19.