Council gives support in principle to Prov farmers’ market location

The Recorder

MINDEMOYA—Central Manitoulin council is definitely in favour of a farmers’ market being established in Providence Bay as proposed by Ted Smith (manager of the Gore Bay Farmers’ Market) and, if everything is worked out in time, the new market could be in place this summer.

“Basically in a nutshell what we would like to start is another true farmers market with 51 percent of what is on the table produced by local farmers and a limited amount of high quality arts and crafts available,” said Mr. Smith, late last week. “We were talking about where another market could be located and that there are a ton of tourists that visit Manitoulin every summer, so we thought Providence Bay is an untapped area for a market and would be a perfect location.”

“We have already had several local vendors show their interest in having their goods at a market in Providence Bay,” said Mr. Smith. “With this market all vendors would have to produce what they sell and it would be strictly open to Manitoulin Island vendors.”

At a Central Manitoulin council meeting last week councillors reviewed a recommendation from its finance and economic development committee, “that we recommend to council to support in principle the creation of a farmers’ market in Providence Bay and request that Mr. Smith speak with both the Providence Bay Community Centre Board and the Providence Bay Curling Club regarding assistance that he may require.”

Councillor Angela Johnston noted she has been speaking to Mr. Smith on the proposal. “The groups like the idea of having of having a market down by the Harbour Centre.”

“We want the involvement of the PBCCB and the Providence Bay Curling Club because they are central in Providence Bay and could provide input into the idea,” said Mayor Richard Stephens.

“He’s (Mr. Smith) wondering if this is a ‘yes go ahead’ or ‘no’,” said Councillor Johnston.

Councillor Steve Shaffer said that the finance and economic development committee had recommended the support for the proposal be given in principle “because options on a location are still being looked at. But it sounds as if he would be happy with that location (near the Harbour Centre).”

“It depends on when he wants to open the market,” cautioned Councillor Derek Stephens. He pointed out at that the Harbour Centre Interpretive Centre operators and those operating the restaurant there should be consulted.

“The Discovery Centre Board is there,” pointed out township CAO/Clerk Ruth Frawley.

“If all the loose ends are tied up it would be great to have the market in Providence Bay,” said Mayor Stephens. “As we all know, we our losing our (previous market) in Mindemoya. We would love to still have one in the community.”

Councillor Stephens added, “Providence Bay has a lot going for it with the new businesses, the beach and boardwalk. A farmers’ market would be good for Providence Bay and the community.”

“We are looking for the support to locate the farmers’ market in Providence Bay,” said Mr. Smith. “We already have vendors who are interested in taking part with produce, garden stuff, baked goods, plants, preserves, honey and maple syrup, for instance.”

Mr. Smith noted the new market would be open on Saturdays during the season to draw locals and tourists in and to replace the Saturday day move of the Mindemoya market to M’Chigeeng. “It would also be a draw for the Harbour/Discovery Centre and the businesses located there and in the area. The market would draw a lot of other people in. Reports have shown that for every dollar spent at a farmers’ market a multiple amount of dollars are spent on surrounding businesses.”

“We hope that the support is there so this can happen this year,” continued Mr. Smith. “I think Providence Bay is an amazing place and I think it could end up being the biggest farmers’ market on the Island.”

It was agreed by council they would accept the recommended motion for the creation of the market in Providence Bay and councillor Johnston will help Mr. Smith explore the proposal with the PBCCB and Curling Club and others to make sure they are in favour of the proposal as well.