Council approves location for gym

GORE BAY—After several months of considering the location for the new fitness centre/gym in town, the new building will be constructed in a location previously recommended and approved by council.

“Where is the building going this week?” quipped Councillor Ken Blodgett at a council meeting held this past Monday.

For those newly elected to council, town clerk Annette Clarke explained that originally the fitness centre was going to be on Water Street by the tennis courts, but there was an issue with the soil conditions in this area. “So council considered alternatives, one being where the old town garage had been located on Agnes Street,” she said.

Private funders of the fitness centre had previously indicated they were not in favour of Agnes Street for the fitness centre, but have since reconsidered. And, Ms. Clarke explained, “the soil is good there, there is a good area for parking, it is a central location and for employees of Manitoulin Transport it is close for them to get to.”

The town has called the project engineers to inform them they would like the building on Agnes Street.

“Now all we have to do is have a motion passed by council to agree on the new location,” said Ms. Clarke. She said the engineers have indicated they will be able to get all the work done that is needed for construction of the building in the spring.

Council passed a motion approving the location for the new fitness centre/gym in town to be at Agnes Street and agreed that the process should be finalized as quickly as possible for construction to begin.