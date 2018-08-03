Corbiere father and son team win MICC Men’s Open

GORDON—The father-son team of Warren and Justice Corbiere are the 2018 Manitoulin Island Country Club (MICC) men’s open champions.

The Corbiere team won the championship flight by four strokes over their nearest competitors, with a 36 hole final score of 132 (64-68). Finishing second in the championship flight was Kelly Abotossaway and Shawn Assinewai, who posted a two-day score of 136 (66-70).

Dan Marois, master of ceremonies at the awards ceremony held Sunday night said, “we would like to thank everyone for coming out this weekend. Fortunately the weather cooperated right to the end. Thank you goes to Dave (Carr) and Art (Pummell) for having the course grounds in such good shape, Myrna (Thomas) and her clubhouse staff for the great food and service this weekend, and to all the volunteers we had this weekend helping out.”

In the first flight, Marc Addison and Garrett Gouge finished first with a 36 hole score of 149 with Roger and Junior Beaudin second with 150.

Placing first in the second flight with a score of 154 was Cory Croft and Steve Pearson, with John and Andy Windsor second at 155.

In the third flight, Anthony Rogerson and Matt Garneau were first with a score of 163 and Bob Marsh and John Garrett placed second with a score of 164.

It should be noted that on Sunday, on the par 5 12th hole, after Bob O’Brien and his teammate Derek Crew had teed off, Mr. O’Brien’s second shot went in the hole for an eagle!

Also on Sunday, Cam McLeod and his 10-year-old son Carson posted the low score of the day, a four under par 68.