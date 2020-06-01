CORA BELLE FINCH

July 7, 1936 – January 24, 2020

In loving memory of Cora Belle Finch who passed away January 24, 2020. Cora Belle was laid to rest on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 with a graveside service held at Green Bay Cemetery with Reverend Faye Stevens officiating. Cora Bell had passed away peacefully at the Manitoulin Health Centre at the age of 83. Dear daughter of Pearl and Maurice Finch (both predeceased). Beloved sister of Nelda Horn and Roy Finch. She will be missed by many cousins and friends.

Cora Belle was a very hard worker. She worked for 31 years at Standard Products in Georgetown. She enjoyed going to plays, travelling and was an avid reader. She dedicated her time to care for her Mom until her passing in January 1999.

Cora Belle was a very private person who enjoyed her time gardening and had many people admire it. Arrangements entrusted to Island Funeral Home.