Contact North online learning centre is open

GORE BAY – Contact North/Contact Nord’s Gore Bay online learning centre reopened on Friday, August 14 and staff are looking forward to providing on-site student support services.

Contact North’s on-site student support services include: information about available online programs and courses, assistance with registration for one’s online program or course of choice and information on financial help, free use of computer work stations and high-speed internet access to completer your online courses, free use of web conferencing and videoconferencing distance learning platforms to connect to and participate in Contact North’s online programs and courses and supervision of written and online exams and tests.

“Contact North/Contact Nord’s top priority is the health and safety of students and staff using the Gore Bay online learning centre,” stated Ashleen Hawco, online learning recruitment officer for the Manitoulin Island territory. “All necessary precautions were taken, including a deep cleaning of the location, availability of hand sanitizer for students, and re-organization of the space to provide for physical distancing. Key touch points in the location will be sanitized four times daily to provide a safe and healthy environment for staff and students.”

As per the Public Health Sudbury and Districts (PHSD) guidelines, face coverings must be worn while on-site at the online learning centre.

Contact North/Contact Nord staff continue to be available to support students virtually if they do not wish to visit the online learning centre in person, and can provide online study options, information about available financial aid options and assistance with registration via phone, email, Zoom and Facebook Messenger.

The Gore Bay online learning centre is one of 116 Contact North/Contact Nord locations across Ontario that are gradually reopening to provide on-site services to students.

The Gore Bay online learning centre is located at 70 Meredith Street (downstairs within the Gore Bay Medical building).

For further information about on-site services available, contact Ashleen Hawco by email at ashleen@contactnorth.ca or by phone at 1-855-325-3507.